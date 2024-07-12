Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,039 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $4,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,982 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,499,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Stryker by 2.4% during the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association lifted its holdings in Stryker by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 888 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of SYK traded up $1.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $339.37. 812,625 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,278,719. Stryker Co. has a 52 week low of $249.98 and a 52 week high of $361.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $337.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $335.97. The company has a market capitalization of $129.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 11.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SYK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $392.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Stryker from $362.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Stryker from $364.00 to $381.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Stryker from $360.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stryker presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $370.32.

About Stryker

(Free Report)

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

