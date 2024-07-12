Empirical Finance LLC Grows Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $710,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Hologic by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 554 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Hologic by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Hologic in the first quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 81.1% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic Stock Performance

HOLX stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.69. 1,692,400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,619,922. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.97 and a quick ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $18.13 billion, a PE ratio of 39.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.99. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.02 and a 1 year high of $82.45.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. Hologic had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 11.78%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised Hologic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $76.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on Hologic from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.55.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Hologic

Hologic Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.