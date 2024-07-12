Empirical Finance LLC Has $1.08 Million Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,764 shares of the computer maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,064 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its position in HP by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 180,249 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,447,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its position in HP by 10,188.2% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,777,912 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $53,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,760,631 shares in the last quarter. WBI Investments LLC acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,458,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC increased its position in HP by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC now owns 45,323 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new position in HP during the 1st quarter worth approximately $663,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get HP alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HPQ shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of HP from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of HP from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.64.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HPQ traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.73. The stock had a trading volume of 6,542,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,116,378. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.02 and its 200 day moving average is $30.91. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52. The stock has a market cap of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. HP had a net margin of 5.60% and a negative return on equity of 230.39%. HP’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 11th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other HP news, insider Alex Cho sold 173,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.11, for a total transaction of $6,251,977.07. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 64,676 shares in the company, valued at $2,335,450.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.