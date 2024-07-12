Empirical Finance LLC Has $3.91 Million Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 26,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 387,381 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,908,000 after purchasing an additional 44,721 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC increased its position in United Parcel Service by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 58,184 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,148,000 after buying an additional 686 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Parcel Service by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,676,441 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $578,053,000 after buying an additional 200,297 shares during the period. KLCM Advisors Inc. bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,410,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 235.3% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 237,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,316,000 after acquiring an additional 166,557 shares during the period. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

United Parcel Service stock traded up $4.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $142.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,762,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,001,669. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The company has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.42% and a net margin of 6.60%. The company had revenue of $21.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.20 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.49%.

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on United Parcel Service from $183.00 to $179.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Redburn Atlantic upgraded United Parcel Service from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $164.55.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

