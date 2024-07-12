Empirical Finance LLC Has $750,000 Stock Holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Free Report) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,544 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 425 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $750,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Eversource Energy by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,650,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,567,000 after buying an additional 353,171 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Eversource Energy by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,299,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $388,509,000 after buying an additional 475,341 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Eversource Energy by 19.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,464,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $259,595,000 after buying an additional 723,318 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Eversource Energy by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,067,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,301,000 after buying an additional 156,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $149,906,000. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ES has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group raised Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $67.00 in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $61.00 to $57.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eversource Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.86.

ES stock traded up $0.94 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,291,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,562,938. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.47. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $52.03 and a 12 month high of $74.81. The stock has a market cap of $21.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.34, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.59.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Eversource Energy had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. Eversource Energy’s revenue was down 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.715 per share. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is -242.37%.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 63,808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Penelope M. Conner sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $158,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,480. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.20, for a total transaction of $562,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 63,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,586,009.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates through Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution segments. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; solar power facilities; and distribution of natural gas.

