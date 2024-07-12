Empirical Finance LLC Has $992,000 Stock Holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,506 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $992,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services during the 4th quarter worth $7,770,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 191,469 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,766,000 after buying an additional 2,759 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 13,230.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,571,000 after buying an additional 18,522 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in West Pharmaceutical Services by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,002,632 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,170,007,000 after buying an additional 104,740 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 39.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 138,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,750,000 after acquiring an additional 39,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total value of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,063,718.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Eric Mark Green sold 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.65, for a total transaction of $24,198,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 152,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,063,718.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Silji Abraham sold 1,800 shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.78, for a total value of $595,404.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,030.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

West Pharmaceutical Services Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services stock traded down $10.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $322.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 627,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,245. The stock has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 1.00. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $310.00 and a 52 week high of $415.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $334.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $358.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.95.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $695.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.62 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 19.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.98 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

West Pharmaceutical Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.25%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 10.55%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

