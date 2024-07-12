Empirical Finance LLC Increases Holdings in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,422 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 633 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in EQT were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of EQT by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 538,463 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $20,817,000 after purchasing an additional 18,804 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of EQT by 421.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 64,900 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 52,443 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its stake in shares of EQT by 162.4% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 52,370 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 32,409 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of EQT by 600.0% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 95,871 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,731,000 after purchasing an additional 82,176 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT during the 4th quarter valued at $75,387,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on EQT shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of EQT to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on EQT from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. TD Cowen began coverage on EQT in a research report on Friday, April 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on EQT from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of EQT from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.24.

Shares of NYSE EQT traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $37.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,455,465. EQT Co. has a 1-year low of $32.07 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $39.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.54.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. EQT had a net margin of 10.96% and a return on equity of 4.57%. EQT’s revenue was down 28.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that EQT Co. will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.65%.

In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total value of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other EQT news, insider Lesley Evancho sold 46,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.29, for a total transaction of $1,935,840.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 160,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,642,900.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP William E. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.72, for a total transaction of $1,425,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 456,837 shares in the company, valued at $18,602,402.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

