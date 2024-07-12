Empirical Finance LLC Increases Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,618 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 51,344,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,969,975,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401,566 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,531,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,029,917,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693,244 shares in the last quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 5,511,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,186,000 after acquiring an additional 471,910 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 17.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,454,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,121,000 after purchasing an additional 504,287 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $229,052,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Get GE HealthCare Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Argus increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Evercore ISI increased their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.09.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ GEHC traded up $0.34 on Friday, reaching $80.28. 2,527,616 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,127,660. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.86. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.35 and a 12 month high of $94.50.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90. The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.15%. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.51%.

Insider Transactions at GE HealthCare Technologies

In other news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total value of $259,710.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CTO Taha Kass-Hout sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.70, for a total transaction of $259,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 67,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,296,510. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jan Makela sold 66,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $5,459,510.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,165,395.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,482 shares of company stock worth $7,369,137 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

About GE HealthCare Technologies

(Free Report)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GE HealthCare Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.