Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,513 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 615 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $3,185,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. CFO4Life Group LLC purchased a new position in T-Mobile US during the 1st quarter valued at about $932,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 972 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in T-Mobile US by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 107,955 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $17,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.49% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total value of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,787,984.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 170,703 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.98, for a total value of $27,309,065.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 679,434,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,695,968,265.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.59, for a total transaction of $532,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,787,984.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,678,884 shares of company stock valued at $955,868,736. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $176.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on T-Mobile US in a research report on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $190.79.

T-Mobile US Stock Up 0.4 %

TMUS stock traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $179.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,983,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,787,139. The firm has a market cap of $210.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $165.88. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $131.47 and a 52-week high of $182.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is 35.37%.

About T-Mobile US

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

