Empirical Finance LLC Increases Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% during the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %

FITB stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $38.48. The company had a trading volume of 3,619,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,851,053. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $26.32 billion, a PE ratio of 12.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.71. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.49 and a 12 month high of $39.14.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.70% and a return on equity of 16.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.64%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares in the company, valued at $5,134,575. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kala Gibson sold 14,857 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.38, for a total transaction of $540,497.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,696,981.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FITB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.15.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fifth Third Bancorp

About Fifth Third Bancorp

(Free Report)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.