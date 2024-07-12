Empirical Finance LLC Purchases 743 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 22,685 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $5,579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Silver Oak Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 4th quarter worth $219,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 10,885 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $238,000. BNP Paribas acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $1,088,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Union Pacific by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 87,905 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 28,052 shares in the last quarter. 80.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Union Pacific stock traded up $1.50 on Friday, hitting $230.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,856,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,268,420. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.06. Union Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $199.33 and a 1 year high of $258.66. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.01 and a 200-day moving average of $239.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Union Pacific Announces Dividend

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 44.34% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UNP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Union Pacific from $271.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Union Pacific from $248.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Benchmark upped their price target on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $266.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $276.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.63.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

