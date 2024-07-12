Empirical Finance LLC Raises Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its position in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,532 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 736 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 530.0% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 252 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sachetta LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Keener Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EOG Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EOG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial downgraded EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $163.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $132.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other EOG Resources news, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,457,792.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Michael P. Donaldson sold 2,685 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.29, for a total value of $349,828.65. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,206,821.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ezra Y. Yacob sold 4,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.31, for a total value of $611,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,457,792.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,512 shares of company stock worth $2,144,972 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE:EOG traded up $0.78 on Friday, hitting $128.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,021,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,227,570. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $124.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.74. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $108.94 and a 1-year high of $139.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market cap of $74.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.30.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a return on equity of 24.83% and a net margin of 30.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 17th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.75%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

