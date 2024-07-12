Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Textron were worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its stake in shares of Textron by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 8,840 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $848,000 after acquiring an additional 3,011 shares during the last quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $2,288,000. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 10,189 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the 1st quarter valued at $3,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on TXT shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Textron from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Textron has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.29.

NYSE TXT traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $88.79. The company had a trading volume of 927,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,125,806. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $86.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.37. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $97.33.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.08). Textron had a return on equity of 16.30% and a net margin of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.71%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Bader sold 11,870 shares of Textron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.91, for a total transaction of $1,043,491.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,189.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

