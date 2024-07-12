EMS-CHEMIE (OTCMKTS:EMSHF) Trading Up 3.2%

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG (OTCMKTS:EMSHF – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 3.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $854.85 and last traded at $854.85. 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $828.10.

EMS-CHEMIE Stock Performance

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $810.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $758.23.

About EMS-CHEMIE

(Get Free Report)

EMS-CHEMIE HOLDING AG engages in the high performance polymers and specialty chemicals businesses in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company's High Performance Polymers segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of high-performance polyamide granulate. Its Specialty Chemicals segment develops, produces, and sells fibers, fusible adhesives, and adhesive yarns for technical and textile applications, powder coatings, and reactive diluents.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EMS-CHEMIE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EMS-CHEMIE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.