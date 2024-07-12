EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Shares of EMX Royalty Co. (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) shot up 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$2.60 and last traded at C$2.56. 8,170 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 26,679 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.55.
EMX Royalty Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$2.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$2.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$295.33 million, a PE ratio of -65.50 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.20, a quick ratio of 4.65 and a current ratio of 0.94.
EMX Royalty (CVE:EMX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$8.41 million during the quarter. EMX Royalty had a negative net margin of 17.40% and a negative return on equity of 3.80%. As a group, research analysts expect that EMX Royalty Co. will post 0.2488647 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Transactions at EMX Royalty
About EMX Royalty
EMX Royalty Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, explores for and generates royalties from metals and minerals properties. It explores gold, silver, platinum, palladium, copper, lead, zinc, manganese, nickel, cobalt, molybdenum, and iron deposits, as well as battery, precious, and base metals.
