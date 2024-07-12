EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Separately, BTIG Research cut EnerSys from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $126.50.

Shares of NYSE:ENS opened at $104.64 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.28. EnerSys has a 1 year low of $83.27 and a 1 year high of $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.81.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The industrial products company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.06. EnerSys had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 20.21%. The firm had revenue of $910.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that EnerSys will post 8.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a dividend of $0.225 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 13.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Silver Lake Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of EnerSys by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 27,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in EnerSys by 2.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,471 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in EnerSys by 0.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 50,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of EnerSys by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EnerSys by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 382 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

