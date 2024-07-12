Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Friday . Approximately 297,033 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 9% from the previous session’s volume of 271,553 shares.The stock last traded at $25.09 and had previously closed at $24.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ELVN shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Baird R W raised shares of Enliven Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Enliven Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock.

Enliven Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.35. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Enliven Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ELVN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect that Enliven Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Enliven Therapeutics

In related news, COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Enliven Therapeutics news, CEO Samuel Kintz sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.89, for a total transaction of $202,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Anish Patel sold 1,107 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $27,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,102,695 shares of company stock worth $24,298,218 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELVN. AJOVista LLC acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Enliven Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $66,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 2,208 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Enliven Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

About Enliven Therapeutics

Enliven Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule inhibitors to help patients with cancer. The company's lead product candidates comprise ELVN-001, which is being evaluated in a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with chronic myeloid leukemia; and ELVN-002, a Phase 1 clinical trial in adults with solid tumors with HER2 alterations.

