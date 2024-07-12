ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY) Short Interest Up 175.0% in June

ENN Energy Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:XNGSY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 175.0% from the June 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

ENN Energy Stock Up 2.6 %

XNGSY traded up $0.83 on Friday, hitting $32.58. 11,738 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,284. ENN Energy has a fifty-two week low of $24.46 and a fifty-two week high of $48.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

ENN Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.9954 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 6th. This is a positive change from ENN Energy’s previous dividend of $0.28.

About ENN Energy

ENN Energy Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, construction, operation, and management of gas pipeline infrastructure in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Retail Gas Sales Business, Integrated Energy Business, Wholesale of Gas, Construction and Installation, and Value Added Business segments.

