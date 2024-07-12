Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Sets New 12-Month High at $147.22

Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $147.22 and last traded at $147.18, with a volume of 827261 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $140.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ENTG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Entegris in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Entegris presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.80.

Entegris Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $133.37 and a 200 day moving average of $130.22.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 11.94%. The company had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Entegris Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.23%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total transaction of $902,593.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 27,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $3,803,197.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 263,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,995,252.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares in the company, valued at $1,822,542. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock valued at $7,695,921 over the last 90 days. 0.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Entegris

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Entegris during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in Entegris in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Entegris during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter.

Entegris Company Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

