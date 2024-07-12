Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 1,129 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,623 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,129 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,108,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Dynamics by 188.3% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 40,830 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 99.3% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 29,045 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 14,468 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth $1,056,000. Finally, Gladstone Capital Management LLP bought a new position in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $3,869,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of General Dynamics stock traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $283.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,441. The stock has a market cap of $77.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $293.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $212.58 and a twelve month high of $302.75.

General Dynamics Announces Dividend

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 7.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. Analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 5th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 46.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at $1,589,184. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other General Dynamics news, CFO Kimberly A. Kuryea sold 13,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.16, for a total value of $3,978,647.04. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,255 shares in the company, valued at $23,630,670.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon Rudy F. De sold 2,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.00, for a total transaction of $740,160.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,589,184. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 118,486 shares of company stock worth $34,391,642 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on GD shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Argus raised their price target on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $253.00 to $284.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.56.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GD

General Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.