Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 13,338 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 18.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 84,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,338 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $37,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QQQ. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Legacy Bridge LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 800.0% in the first quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 72 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Red Tortoise LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 370.0% during the fourth quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 94 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors own 44.58% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $2.89 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $494.82. 37,048,800 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,244,969. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $342.35 and a 1-year high of $503.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $466.96 and a 200 day moving average of $441.76.

Invesco QQQ Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.7615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 24th. This represents a $3.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

