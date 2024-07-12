Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 155,763 Shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Free Report) by 58.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 421,626 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 155,763 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.13% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $8,917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the first quarter worth $35,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BKLN traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.15. The stock had a trading volume of 5,622,927 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,860,986. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $21.27. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.12.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF Company Profile

The Invesco Senior Loan ETF (BKLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of senior loans issued by banks to corporations. BKLN was launched on Mar 3, 2011 and is managed by Invesco.

