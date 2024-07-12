Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires 9,871 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 125,299 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,871 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $8,489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in AstraZeneca by 113.0% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 95,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after acquiring an additional 50,750 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 43.7% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 154,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,433,000 after purchasing an additional 15,642 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 281.2% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at $10,395,000. 20.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AstraZeneca Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AZN traded up $1.30 on Friday, hitting $79.24. 3,050,601 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,408,008. AstraZeneca PLC has a 12 month low of $60.47 and a 12 month high of $80.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.92 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.42% and a net margin of 13.30%. Analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AZN. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Argus raised their price target on AstraZeneca from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays upgraded AstraZeneca to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

