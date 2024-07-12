Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,781 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $5,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDY. Empirical Finance LLC raised its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 1,584 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Teledyne Technologies during the first quarter worth about $629,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 10.1% during the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 31,776 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $13,643,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,545,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TDY. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $490.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $470.83.

Teledyne Technologies Stock Performance

Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $393.93. 193,025 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 245,395. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52-week low of $355.41 and a 52-week high of $448.19. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.30 and its 200 day moving average is $411.95.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teledyne Technologies Profile

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

