Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,271,206 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,511 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $164,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 7,897.5% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 967,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,183,000 after purchasing an additional 955,755 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,032,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,511,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,973,000 after buying an additional 547,325 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 97.8% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 820,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,585,000 after buying an additional 405,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 105.1% during the first quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 549,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,770,000 after buying an additional 281,743 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BLV traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.93. The company had a trading volume of 489,076 shares, compared to its average volume of 811,148. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $75.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $70.57 and its 200 day moving average is $71.21.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

