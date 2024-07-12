Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 1,169 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 943.3% during the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $187.10. 788,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 907,930. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $149.67 and a 52 week high of $188.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $182.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $177.97.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

