Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys 69,208 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 585,815 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,208 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $29,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1,666.7% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 704 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 3,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.47.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total value of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Maria Victoria Wong sold 762 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.42, for a total transaction of $34,610.04. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,210.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 8,016 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.24, for a total transaction of $386,691.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,717,209.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 41,106 shares of company stock worth $1,908,923. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.38. 20,934,174 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,603,152. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.95 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $46.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.60. The firm has a market cap of $190.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The network equipment provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.18. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 5th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

