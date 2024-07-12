Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,413 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 24,429 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,302,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MMM. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 20,113 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 23.3% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 6,203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in 3M by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 3,464 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Broderick Brian C acquired a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter worth approximately $392,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.0% in the first quarter. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. now owns 16,268 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $91.13 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on 3M from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $92.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.17.

Shares of NYSE MMM traded up $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $104.09. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,356,538. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. 3M has a twelve month low of $71.12 and a twelve month high of $106.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.95.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.29. 3M had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that 3M will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -22.01%.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company's Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

