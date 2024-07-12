Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $25.32 Million Stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 738,400 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143,739 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $25,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 24,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 26,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:GSIE traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $34.97. 980,463 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 409,730. The company has a market capitalization of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.80. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $28.51 and a 1-year high of $35.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.38 and a 200 day moving average of $33.59.

Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (GSIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of stocks in developed markets outside of the US comprising four sub-indices: value, momentum, quality and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

