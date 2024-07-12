Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $33.82 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 496,401 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 5.17% of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF worth $33,820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $79,000.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance
Shares of DMXF traded up $1.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $70.45. 20,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,109. The company has a market cap of $697.46 million, a PE ratio of 18.77 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.35 and its 200-day moving average is $66.59. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $54.23 and a 52 week high of $71.19.
iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Announces Dividend
About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF
The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
