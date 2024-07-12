Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $6.60 Million Stock Holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,855 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $6,600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Tobam bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.50 to $89.06 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.95.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE CP traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.35. 1,382,136 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,194,321. The stock has a market cap of $77.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.31. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.59 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 28.27% and a return on equity of 8.48%. On average, analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.95%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

