Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Has $7.05 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. reduced its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,688 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $7,054,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $647,943,000. Global Assets Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after buying an additional 6,061,819 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after buying an additional 315,588 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,172,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,414,000 after buying an additional 187,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,949,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,670,000 after acquiring an additional 81,140 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of JEPI traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.91. 2,993,742 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,262,817. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $51.38 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The company has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.62 and its 200 day moving average is $56.38.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.