Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 117,940 Shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,934,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,940 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.11% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $482,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,751,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,936,223,000 after acquiring an additional 744,380 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,276,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,175,000 after buying an additional 200,655 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 30.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,886,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $571,931,000 after buying an additional 897,256 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,665,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,416,000 after buying an additional 59,771 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,380,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,308,000 after acquiring an additional 49,521 shares in the last quarter.

QUAL traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $174.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 784,814 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $168.31 and its 200-day moving average is $160.56. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of 1.03.

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

