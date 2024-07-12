Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Purchases 16,871 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 94,803 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,871 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $19,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the first quarter worth $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMAT traded up $2.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $243.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,395,710 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,685,383. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.21 and a 12 month high of $255.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $226.74 and a 200-day moving average of $200.84. The firm has a market cap of $201.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.56.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.39%.

In related news, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total transaction of $554,050.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,890,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Thomas J. Iannotti sold 9,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.65, for a total transaction of $2,325,559.55. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,639,630.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Teri A. Little sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.62, for a total value of $554,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 76,212 shares in the company, valued at $16,890,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 89,827 shares of company stock valued at $21,382,560. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

AMAT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.84.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

