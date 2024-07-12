Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) by 125.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,862 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Vanguard Materials ETF worth $7,675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF during the first quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Materials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Materials ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW traded up $1.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $198.68. The company had a trading volume of 47,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,005. Vanguard Materials ETF has a 52 week low of $162.48 and a 52 week high of $205.99. The business’s 50-day moving average is $197.58 and its 200-day moving average is $194.05. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Materials ETF

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.