Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Raises Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 67,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,458 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $8,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $437,420,000. Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,926,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,114,000 after purchasing an additional 370,094 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,671,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,740,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 277.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 472,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,466,000 after purchasing an additional 347,778 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 69.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 779,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,793,000 after purchasing an additional 318,680 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KMB traded up $0.51 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $141.53. 1,478,492 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,116,045. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $136.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $128.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.92, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.05, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.81. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $116.32 and a one year high of $142.41.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.40. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 250.28% and a net margin of 9.05%. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th were issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Paula Ramos sold 10,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.17, for a total value of $1,396,116.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,050.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total value of $61,398.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,324.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 24,395 shares of company stock valued at $3,332,776. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised Kimberly-Clark from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $133.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target for the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.36.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KMB

About Kimberly-Clark

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.