Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 241,307 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR – Free Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,307 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 5.51% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GCOR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,716. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

