Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 241,307 Shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Posted by on Jul 12th, 2024

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCORFree Report) by 29.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 573,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,307 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 5.51% of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $23,596,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GCOR. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $341,000. Legacy Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 25,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,919,000. Finally, Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after buying an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of GCOR traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $41.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 761,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,716. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.91. Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $37.59 and a 12-month high of $42.02.

Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (GCOR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Goldman Sachs US Broad Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade taxable bond index which screens securities for fundamental criteria. GCOR was launched on Sep 8, 2020 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GCOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Access U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.