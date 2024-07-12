Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 49,797 Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 6.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 702,754 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,797 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned about 1.59% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $70,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 36.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Stock Performance

DSI traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $107.01. 455,920 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 115,481. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.12. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $107.82. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.01 and a beta of 1.09.

About iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

