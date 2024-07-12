Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Sells 5,958 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. decreased its position in NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Free Report) by 20.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,985 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 5,958 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $762,077,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 893.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,332,578 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $535,747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,097,727 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the fourth quarter worth $164,044,000. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new position in NXP Semiconductors in the fourth quarter worth $125,319,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 21,013.6% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 515,172 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $118,325,000 after purchasing an additional 512,732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $265.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $247.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.24.

Insider Activity

In other NXP Semiconductors news, CEO Kurt Sievers sold 8,548 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.75, for a total transaction of $2,357,111.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 177,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,052,891.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors Price Performance

Shares of NXPI stock traded up $5.61 on Friday, reaching $280.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,558,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,420. NXP Semiconductors has a 12-month low of $167.21 and a 12-month high of $286.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $270.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $245.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $71.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.49.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 21.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 12.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NXP Semiconductors Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th were issued a $1.014 dividend. This represents a $4.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 13th. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is 37.49%.

NXP Semiconductors Company Profile

(Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

Further Reading

