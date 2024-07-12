Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,751 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $122,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 5,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,832,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. West Paces Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. West Paces Advisors Inc. now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 863 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interchange Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded up $2.33 on Friday, reaching $386.08. 1,570,390 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,432. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.00 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $260.65 and a 1-year high of $392.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $363.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.79.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.