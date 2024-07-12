EnWave (OTCMKTS:NWVCF) Stock Price Up 3.6%

Shares of EnWave Co. (OTCMKTS:NWVCF – Get Free Report) shot up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 2,077 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 11,267 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.17.
EnWave Price Performance
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.20.
EnWave Company Profile
EnWave Corporation designs, constructs, markets, and sells vacuum-microwave machinery for the food, cannabis, and biomaterial dehydration industries in Canada and the United States. The company operates through EnWave and NutraDried segments. It also offers radiant energy vacuum (REV) platforms, such as nutraREV for dehydration of fruits, vegetables, herbs, dairy products, meats, and seafood; and quantaREV designed for low-temperature dehydration of solid, liquid, and granular or encapsulated food or cannabis products.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than EnWave
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- Top 3 Beverage Stocks: Summer Earnings Reveal Key Trends
- Stock Ratings and Recommendations: Understanding Analyst Ratings
- This Financial Stock’s Earnings Signal a Buying Opportunity
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- Social Platform Stock Hits New Highs: Is More Growth Ahead?
Receive News & Ratings for EnWave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnWave and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.