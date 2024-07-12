Equitable (NYSE:EQH) PT Raised to $44.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Equitable from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Equitable from $46.00 to $44.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Equitable from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Equitable from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Equitable from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

Equitable stock opened at $42.03 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.43. Equitable has a 12 month low of $24.65 and a 12 month high of $42.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.55 and its 200-day moving average is $36.80.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from Equitable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is 29.72%.

In other Equitable news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,086.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 9,969 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total transaction of $361,276.56. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,112,086.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,087,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 685,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,825,306. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 202,411 shares of company stock valued at $7,646,571. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. bought a new position in Equitable during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Equitable by 143.1% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Equitable by 126.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares during the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, Protection Solutions, Wealth Management, and Legacy.

