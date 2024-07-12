Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Trex Company, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:TREX)

Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair raised their FY2024 earnings estimates for Trex in a report released on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.30. The consensus estimate for Trex’s current full-year earnings is $2.26 per share.

Get Trex alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Trex from $94.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Trex from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Trex from $89.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.53.

Trex Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of TREX stock opened at $78.38 on Wednesday. Trex has a 12 month low of $53.59 and a 12 month high of $101.91. The stock has a market cap of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.11.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The construction company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Trex had a net margin of 20.60% and a return on equity of 35.33%. The business had revenue of $373.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $367.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Jacob T. Rudolph sold 16,440 shares of Trex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.90, for a total transaction of $1,494,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,311.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trex

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TREX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Trex during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trex during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of Trex by 1,744.4% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 332 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.96% of the company’s stock.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. It offers decking products and accessories under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, Trex Signature, Trex Transcend Lineage, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.