Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Richardson Electronics, Ltd.’s FY2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:RELL)

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Northland Capmk issued their FY2024 earnings estimates for Richardson Electronics in a report issued on Monday, July 8th. Northland Capmk analyst B. Brooks anticipates that the technology company will earn ($0.11) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Richardson Electronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.05 per share. Northland Capmk also issued estimates for Richardson Electronics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 1.09%. The firm had revenue of $52.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share.

Separately, Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Richardson Electronics in a research report on Monday, April 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RELL opened at $12.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.40. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $8.08 and a fifty-two week high of $16.15. The firm has a market cap of $177.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RELL. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics in the first quarter valued at $881,000. Parthenon LLC raised its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 56.6% in the first quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 126,069 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 45,580 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 31,565.5% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 44,965 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 44,823 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 156,632 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after buying an additional 36,820 shares during the period. Finally, Mendel Money Management increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 200.0% in the 1st quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 18,100 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 36,200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Richardson Electronics news, Director Paul J. Plante purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.96 per share, with a total value of $49,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $49,800. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Peloquin sold 21,206 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total transaction of $223,299.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

