ERC20 One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,349.92 (ERC20)

ERC20 (ERC20) traded 46% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 12th. ERC20 has a total market capitalization of $32.04 million and approximately $1,349.92 worth of ERC20 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ERC20 token can currently be purchased for $0.0284 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, ERC20 has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get ERC20 alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.35 or 0.00012716 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00009460 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001123 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,899.32 or 1.00117576 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00012221 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.10 or 0.00007094 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.23 or 0.00069568 BTC.

ERC20 Profile

ERC20 is a token. Its launch date was October 21st, 2017. ERC20’s total supply is 12,999,999,994 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,128,632,512 tokens. ERC20’s official Twitter account is @aownagez and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for ERC20 is https://reddit.com/r/erc20t and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ERC20’s official website is erc20.tech.

Buying and Selling ERC20

According to CryptoCompare, “ERC20 (ERC20) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. ERC20 has a current supply of 12,999,999,994.06 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ERC20 is 0.05255897 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 42 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://erc20.tech.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ERC20 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ERC20 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ERC20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ERC20 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ERC20 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.