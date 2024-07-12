Ergo Price Up 0.4% This Week (ERG)

Ergo (ERG) traded down 2.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Ergo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.89 or 0.00001538 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ergo has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Ergo has a market cap of $67.71 million and approximately $529,873.33 worth of Ergo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Ergo alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,683.71 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $350.17 or 0.00607058 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00009835 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.77 or 0.00119223 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.13 or 0.00036634 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $159.28 or 0.00276123 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.31 or 0.00038678 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00066964 BTC.

About Ergo

Ergo (CRYPTO:ERG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Autolykos hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 1st, 2019. Ergo’s total supply is 76,341,540 coins and its circulating supply is 76,341,468 coins. The official website for Ergo is ergoplatform.org. Ergo’s official message board is www.ergoforum.org. The Reddit community for Ergo is https://reddit.com/r/ergonauts and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ergo’s official Twitter account is @ergo_platform and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ergo

According to CryptoCompare, “Ergo (ERG) is a decentralized, blockchain-based platform designed for secure and efficient financial contracts, utilizing advanced Sigma protocols and blockchain technology. It was developed by Alex Chepurnoy and Dmitry Meshkov, experts in cryptography and blockchain. The ERG token, native to the Ergo platform, is used for transaction fees, to execute smart contracts, and in DeFi applications such as lending, borrowing, and yield farming. The platform uses a unique Proof-of-Work consensus algorithm, “Autolykos,” offering enhanced ASIC-resistance and security, with miners rewarded in ERG tokens. Before Ergo’s launch, Ergo First Year Tokens (EFYT) were distributed on the Waves platform to build a community and fundraise. These were swapped with a fraction of ERG tokens after the mainnet launch in July 2019.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ergo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ergo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ergo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ergo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ergo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.