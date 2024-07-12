ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

ESSA Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a decrease of 35.0% from the June 15th total of 50,900 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 11,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ESSA Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ESSA traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $18.10. 10,286 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,786. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.78. ESSA Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.30 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $183.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 0.37.

Get ESSA Bancorp alerts:

ESSA Bancorp (NASDAQ:ESSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.29 million. ESSA Bancorp had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 8.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ESSA Bancorp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

ESSA Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of ESSA Bancorp

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. ESSA Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.43%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in ESSA Bancorp by 1,141.9% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 3,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,106 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 27.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ESSA Bancorp by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in ESSA Bancorp by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 41,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ESSA Bancorp by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 441,226 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,044,000 after buying an additional 2,056 shares in the last quarter. 54.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About ESSA Bancorp

(Get Free Report)

ESSA Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for ESSA Bank & Trust that provides a range of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in Pennsylvania. The company accepts savings accounts, interest bearing demand accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, club accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, and other qualified plan accounts, as well as commercial checking accounts.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.