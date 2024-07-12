Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT) Short Interest Update

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited (NASDAQ:CLWT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 58.4% from the June 15th total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 18,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Euro Tech Stock Performance

Shares of Euro Tech stock remained flat at $1.51 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,307. Euro Tech has a 52-week low of $1.22 and a 52-week high of $1.94. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.58.

Get Euro Tech alerts:

Euro Tech Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 13th.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Euro Tech in a research report on Friday, July 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLWT

Euro Tech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Euro Tech Holdings Company Limited primarily distributes water treatment equipment, laboratory instruments, analyzers, test kits and related supplies, and power generation equipment to commercial customers, and governmental agencies in Hong Kong and the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Trading and Manufacturing, and Engineering.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Euro Tech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euro Tech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.