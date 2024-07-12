Evercore ISI Lowers IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Price Target to $230.00

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $250.00 to $230.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on IQV. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $297.00 to $292.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $255.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of IQVIA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Sunday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a report on Thursday, June 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $255.73.

Shares of IQV opened at $219.44 on Tuesday. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $167.42 and a 1-year high of $261.73. The stock has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a PE ratio of 29.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $219.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.03.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.11. IQVIA had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that IQVIA will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Team Hewins LLC grew its position in IQVIA by 5.0% during the first quarter. Team Hewins LLC now owns 973 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 45.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 154 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 11,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in shares of IQVIA by 5.3% in the first quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,101 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

