EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday after Benchmark raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $3.37, but opened at $3.48. Benchmark currently has a buy rating on the stock. EVgo shares last traded at $3.86, with a volume of 1,706,927 shares trading hands.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVGO. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Monday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of EVgo in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.33.

Get EVgo alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on EVGO

Insider Transactions at EVgo

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other EVgo news, CEO Badar Khan purchased 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.01 per share, for a total transaction of $251,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 143,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,186.74. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of EVgo by 11.7% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 63,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares during the period. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of EVgo by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 288,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of EVgo by 94.2% during the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 20,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 10,176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.58. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.40.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $55.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.09) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 118.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About EVgo

(Get Free Report)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.